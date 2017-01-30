Follow us on

Posted: 2:29 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Newborn shares birthday with both mom and dad

baby feet
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. —

When London Hall was born last week, she beat 1-in-48 million odds.

The North Carolina newborn, who was delivered Friday via cesarean section, was born on the same day as both her mother and her father. The baby, who WTVD-TV in Raleigh reported was due on Thursday, faced complications during labor, so doctors decided to perform a C-section early Friday morning.

She is the first child for her parents, Michael Hall and Lisa Lowe-Hall.

“It’s the best birthday gift I think either one of us could have,” Lowe-Hall told WTVD-TV. “I think it is crazy that I have the same birthday as my husband, and now, to have my daughter’s birthday the same day is extremely special.”

Mother and daughter are doing well, the television station reported. London weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces at birth.

“I really wanted a little girl really badly, so just to have her and to have her healthy is the main thing,” Lowe-Hall said.

