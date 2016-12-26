Nick Cannon hospitalized through Christmas

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 30: Nick Cannon attends the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ahead of the Christmas weekend, television personality Nick Cannon was hospitalized due to complications from an autoimmune disease.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday. He said a portion of his Christmas holiday might be spent at the hospital.

"For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days, this is where I've been," Cannon wrote on Instagram. "And I will be in the hospital through Christmas."

Cannon, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2012, added the hashtag #LupusSucks.

After being hospitalized twice in 2012 -- once for kidney failure and again with blood clots in his lungs -- Cannon told People magazine that doctors referred to his condition as "a lupus-type of thing." He said no one else in his family has it.

"Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year," he wrote of his hospitalization Thursday, adding "#warrior."

On Monday, fellow actor and comedian Kevin Hart visited Cannon at the medical center. The two posted the same photo on their social media accounts. Comedian Dick Gregory also appeared in the photo.

"Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today," Cannon wrote. "Thank you to everyone for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers… I'm getting there!!! And once I'm back… it's about to be #Ncredible."

"So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself," Hart captioned the photo. "Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick."