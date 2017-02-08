Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Nik Wallenda uninjured when 5 fall from high wire during practice

    Nik Wallenda
    Tim Boyles/Getty Images
    Nik Wallenda poses for a photograph with a piece of the high wire he used to walk over Niagara Falls on at Circus Sarasota on February 15, 2013 in Sarasota, Florida. 

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. —

    Five people fell from a high wire 25 feet above the ground during practice for an act during for Circus Sarasota.

    Nik Wallenda, of the famed The Flying Wallenda tight rope-walking family, did not fall and was not hurt, the Herald Tribune and other media outlets reported.

    Despite Wallenda being unscathed, four performers were seriously injured and were taken to an area hospital, the newspaper reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    A total of eight people were on the wire at the time of the accident and were practicing the human pyramid act, WFLA reported

    Wallenda was the "anchor" of the pyramid. 

    According to WFLA, one of the performers lost their balance and caused the others to fall 20 to 25 feet.

    It happened at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota, Florida.

    For more information, click here.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     