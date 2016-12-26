Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:36 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A New York City police officer who posted a photo on social media of a handcuffed Brooklyn family with the caption, "Merry Christmas Its NYPD," has been suspended, The Associated Press reported Monday.
Kimberly Santiago, 28, said the picture was taken by the unidentified officer and posted on Snapchat after the NYPD mistakenly raided her Brooklyn home last Thursday morning.
“Oh my God. When I saw that, I just said, man, this whole time this guy was recording this, like we were a joke?” Santiago told the New York Daily News.
The NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the photograph. The officer who posted it works in the 73rd Precinct. He was suspended without pay for an undisclosed amount of time. The AP reported.
Santiago said the officers were looking for a person at her address that doesn't live there. She claims she doesn't know the man police were searching for.
“We thought he was texting on his phone,” she told WABC. “Because the whole three hours we were sitting here, he was the one standing there. We saw him on his phone, but we didn’t think an officer would do that.”
THE COPS RAIDED THE WRONG APARTMENT.....
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}