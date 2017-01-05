Obamacare poll: Few want repeal without replacement

Updated: 1:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | Posted: 1:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
Palm Beach Post
A new poll released Friday finds one in five voters want the Affordable Care Act repealed before a replacement plan is ready, highlighting challenges for a new Congress. Incoming president Donald Trump tweeted to GOP legislators to “be careful” last week.
To break it down, 20 percent of people surveyed want it gone immediately, with details worked out later. Another 28 percent say to wait to repeal until a replacement plan has been announced, the Kaiser Family Foundation said.
Meanwhile, 47 percent want to keep the health law entirely, exposing a nearly even national split on whether Obamacare is worth saving.
JUST RELEASED: What does the public want Congress to do about #Obamacare? https://t.co/X6YpuvEFuwpic.twitter.com/9qAoJp6G6f— Kaiser Family Found (@KaiserFamFound)#Obamacare? https://t.co/X6YpuvEFuwpic.twitter.com/9qAoJp6G6f— Kaiser Family Found (@KaiserFamFound) January 6, 2017
