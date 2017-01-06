Follow us on

Five dead, eight hurt in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

    Posted: 2:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Officer recovering after good Samaritan runs to help him after shooting, police say

    officer brian southerland
    Police say Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him. (Photo: Lewis Nieman/GoFundMe)

    By HotTopics.tv

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. —

    An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after police say a driver shot him in the leg.

    Police said Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him.

    Southerland’s dashcam captured the moment when he ducked for cover after gunshots rang out, KFOR reported. A bullet struck him in the leg, piercing a major artery.

    According to KOCO, a good Samaritan pulled over and rushed to help the officer. Video shows the man running to his car to grab a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet for Southerland.

    An Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy arrived a few minutes later and used a kit to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

    Southerland is expected to make a full recovery.

    Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

    GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Southerland.

