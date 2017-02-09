Ohio police dog gets to retire with partner in rare occurrence

When an Ohio police officer retired, he got to take his K9 partner, like the one pictured above, with him. Officials say it's very rare for an officer and a K9 officer to retire together

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

When Ohio police Officer Bill Dorsey recently retired, he got to do something very few police officers get to do. He got to take his K-9 partner into retirement with him.

>> Read more trending news

Dorsey and his canine, Camille, 8, have worked together for the past seven years on the Columbus Police Department canine unit, patrolling the streets, making arrests and catching bad guys, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Dorsey has been on the force for the past 30 years, with the last 15 years spent in the canine unit and Columbus Sergeant Mark Cartwright predicted Dorsey and Camille will remain just as close in the future.

HAPPY TAILS TO YOU! It's not often that one of our K9 retires and it really isn't often when a K9 AND it's partner... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

"During retirement, Officer Dorsey is running a fishing charter and Camille will probably be his first mate," the post said.

This is a rare type of retirement, too, the post explained: “It’s not often that one of our K-9 retires and it really isn’t often when a K-9 AND its partner retire together!”