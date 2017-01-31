PAWHUSKA, Okla. —
Police arrested a substitute teacher Tuesday in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, after she reportedly exposed herself to an entire high school class.
Pawhuska police Chief Scott Laird released a statement Tuesday evening saying that the teacher exposed herself while doing a cartwheel in front of the high school choir class.
Laird said the teacher was not wearing underwear and a student reportedly caught the incident on camera.
The department later released the substitute teacher. She has not been identified.
For immediate release: 1-31-17
On today's date we were made aware of an incident which had allegedly occurred during a...Posted by Pawhuska Police Department
on Tuesday, January 31, 2017
