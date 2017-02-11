Oprah Winfrey made $62M profit on painting

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Oprah Winfrey sold a painting by Austrian master Gustav Klimt for $150 million last summer, realizing a $62 million profit, USA Today reported.

In 2006, Winfrey bought "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II" for $87.9 million, which was a record for a Klimt painting, USA Today reported.

The 1912 painting depicts the wife of a Vienna art patron, and Winfrey had loaned it to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. While on display there, it apparently caught the attention of an unidentified Chinese patron who paid the new price.

The painting now hangs at the Neue Galerie in New York, where it will remain on display until September.

Both the "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II" and Klimt's better-known "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I" in gold from 1907 were looted by Nazis and only returned to Bloch-Bauer's heirs in 2006, USA Today reported.