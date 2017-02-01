Oregon woman arrested after boy found in garbage bag

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Oregon woman was arrested after police say they found a 5-year-old boy beaten and tied up inside a garbage bag in her Springfield home, The Associated Press reported.

The Register-Guard reported Thursday that the 45-year-old woman faces charges of criminal mistreatment, assault and reckless endangering.

Police said a relative discovered the boy in the woman's home Tuesday and took him out of the garbage bag. He was found with several injuries.

A medic examined the boy and he did not require medical treatment.

Police say the boy's mother had left him in the suspect's care after being sent to prison in August for theft. She's eligible for release next year.