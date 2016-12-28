Oreo introduces chocolate strawberry cookie

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Oreo lovers have a new flavor to sample.
>> Read more trending stories
Traditionalists love the white cream center covered by a dark cookie. But the Oreo continues to try variations and introduced Chocolate Strawberry Oreos, according to Country Living.
The website said one of its editors spotted the specialty cookie in a Target somewhere in Kansas. Its middle -- the reason why so many people love Oreos -- consists of a strawberry center surrounded by chocolate cream.
>>Oreo releases its first candy bars
Can’t find it at your local store? Don’t worry -- you can always bid for it on eBay. Two sealed packages already have been listed by the online auction site. One 10.7-ounce package has a “buy it now” price of $12 with a shipping price of $6.80, while the second item has a “buy it now” of $6.99 plus $3.75 shipping.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}