Oreo introduces chocolate strawberry cookie

Oreo lovers have a new flavor to sample.

Traditionalists love the white cream center covered by a dark cookie. But the Oreo continues to try variations and introduced Chocolate Strawberry Oreos, according to Country Living.

The website said one of its editors spotted the specialty cookie in a Target somewhere in Kansas. Its middle -- the reason why so many people love Oreos -- consists of a strawberry center surrounded by chocolate cream.

Can’t find it at your local store? Don’t worry -- you can always bid for it on eBay. Two sealed packages already have been listed by the online auction site. One 10.7-ounce package has a “buy it now” price of $12 with a shipping price of $6.80, while the second item has a “buy it now” of $6.99 plus $3.75 shipping.