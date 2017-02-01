Palm Beach Post
More than $1 million has been raised to help rebuild the mosque that was destroyed by a fire in Victoria on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page.
The page, which was created the same day as the fire, had estimated the total rebuilding costs "based on rough engineering estimates and the original cost of construction" to be around $850,000.
That amount was met and surpassed by donors in four days.
The mosque posted on Facebook Monday asking for recommendations for demolition companies.
According to the Victoria Advocate, the cause of the fire remains undetermined but is being investigated. The mosque’s spokesman asked the public not to "politicize the situation."
