Pakistani forces kill, arrest dozens of suspects

Forces in Pakistan killed and arrested dozens of suspects in overnight raids Friday, a day after a massive suicide bombing by the Islamic State group killed 75 worshippers at a Sufi shrine, The Associated Press reported.
There were shootouts that left at least 39 militants dead across Pakistan, the AP reported.
In Thursday's attack, a suicide bomber walked into the main hall at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, and detonated his explosives among a crowd of worshippers, killing 75.
Thursday's attack was the deadliest in Pakistan following the Dec. 16, 2014, assault on an army-run school in Peshawar that killed 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.
The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a statement circulated by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted a "Shiite gathering."
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that security forces would track down the perpetrators of the attack, according to Pakistani state TV.
Mourners gathered at the Sehwan shrine for a rally to demand justice for the victims.
