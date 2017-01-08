Follow us on

Posted: 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Pantless train riders set to take over Boston subway

no pants subway ride
Adam Berry / Getty Images
The annual tradition first started in New York in 2002 and has since spread to 50 cities. (Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images)

By Kacie Yearout

Fox25Boston.com

BOSTON —

Make sure your favorite pair of skivvies is clean -- it's the annual no pants subway ride in Boston Sunday.

The annual tradition first started in New York in 2002 and has since spread to 50 cities. This is the ninth year pantsless people will be taking over the T. 

Boston SOS is hosting the event, which starts at 2 p.m. at Pemberton Square, which is near Government Center. The host will be holding an umbrella. Boston SOS asks people to wear full winter garb and make sure to bring pants for before and after. Also needed is a Charlie Card or a money to buy a T pass. 

Once there, organizers will assign people to different routes and train cars in order to fully take over the T. 

After the pantsless ride, everyone is invited to get a drink at Flat Top Johnny's. Pants are needed for this portion of the event.  

Organizers ask people to avoid underwear that is too revealing or see-through.

