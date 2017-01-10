Follow us on

16-year-old subject of Amber Alert in SJC found safe, suspects still sought

    Posted: 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

    Paralyzed NYPD detective Steven McDonald dies at 59

    Steve McDonald
    AP
    Steve McDonald

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK —

    A NYPD detective left paralyzed after an on-duty shooting who inspired many has died.

    Steven McDonald was 59. He suffered a heart attack on Friday and died Tuesday, according to PIX11.

    McDonald was paralyzed from the neck down in 1986 when he was shot by a teen bicycle thief. After a lengthy rehabilitation, and with the help of a respirator and a wheelchair, McDonald remained on duty with the NYPD, traveling to various precincts to talk to young officers on the force.

    His presence was an inspiration to many. Rep. Pete King called McDonald “a great friend” and a “man of enormous courage and spirit.”

    ">January 10, 2017

    McDonald’s son, Conor McDonald, followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the NYPD in 2010.

    ">January 10, 2017

