Parents upset schools not showing presidential inauguration

Spectators fill the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

By Carl Willis

WSBTV.com

Several metro Atlanta parents are upset that some schools were not showing the presidential inauguration.

Several districts have restrictions in place and have told schools to use discretion, but the districts say these rules are no different than past inaugurations.

The restrictions include only showing the inauguration if it lines up with curriculum or in social studies classes and giving parents the right to opt out and have the student do an alternate activity.

This isn't the first time parents have been upset about inauguration coverage. Eight years ago some parents were in an uproar that President Obama's inauguration would be shown in class.

This year is different. Many parents are angry because the schools are choosing not to show the inauguration.

"I think it's good for the kids in general to be able to see it and witness it no matter what people's opinions really are," parent Nicole Woodward said.

Parents say one Gwinnett County principal told staff they wouldn’t show it “since this is an occasion that may be surrounded by varied emotions this year.”

"That's just out of personal opinion that maybe the principal doesn't like Donald Trump," parent Ryan Ramer said.

Although districts say the plan isn't different, some parents believe how it's being carried out is different.

"It's completely changed with this election. Everything changed," Woodward said.

On the other hand, some parents agree with the schools' decisions.

"It's the rhetoric that he's been speaking. He has not come out and said anything positive so what can he actually tell the kids," parent Machelle Cameron said.

In at least one Fayette County school, students will be offered an alternate activity.

In Fulton County schools, only social studies classes that are in session may choose to watch but teachers must notify parents ahead of time and provide those parents an option if they don't want their children to participate.