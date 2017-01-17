By Katie Hall and Austin American-Statesman

A person who was charged with driving under the influence drove a $385,000 Ferrari off a bridge in Austin, Texas, went airborne for 40 feet and crashed into the woods while speeding on Friday night, Austin fire officials said Tuesday.

The driver and two other occupants had only minor injuries, fire officials said.

A witness who saw the crash estimated the driver was going over 100 mph, fire officials said. The driver failed to make the turn after passing over the Redbud Trail bridge as he or she headed toward Westlake Drive, officials said.

Fire officials did not release the driver’s name.