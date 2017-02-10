PetSmart recalls dog food contaminated with metal

By daytondailynews.com

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one of its adult dog food products after metal was found in some cans.

>> Read more trending news

Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food was sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in stores nationwide. The product, which was sold in 13.2-ounce cans between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, could be contaminated with metal. The issue is a choking hazard to pets.

The recall was initiated after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints. Customers can call PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638.

Another dog food product was recalled earlier this month. Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food recalled specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because they were contaminated with pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug.