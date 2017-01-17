By HotTopics.TV

A couple is thanking a photographer who captured their brief moments as a family of four before they lost one of their twins.

>> Read more trending stories

Lyndsay and Matthew Brentlinger of Northwood, Ohio, struggled for years to start a family. Their dream finally came true last year when they learned that Lyndsay was expecting twins, a boy and a girl.

But at 23 weeks, the couple got devastating news.

"With twins, you have frequent ultrasounds," Lyndsay Brentlinger told WTVG. "They said, 'We just see something abnormal with his heart,' and sent me to maternal fetal medicine."

They learned that their son would likely be stillborn.

The Brentlingers went in for a cesarean section on Dec. 17. Baby girl Reagan was born healthy, and, to the family's shock, baby boy William was born alive and alert.

He came home and lived 11 days before dying from the heart defect. The family said they cherished their time with their two babies.

"They were the happiest 11 days of my life," Matthew Brentlinger said.

Before William died, a friend put the couple in touch with Lindsey Brown, a professional photographer. Though Brown was booked solid during December, she made an exception and agreed to help the family make some much-needed memories.

I've taken some time off. From posting, editing, cleaning my office, you name it. But tonight I'm back, with a tear... Posted by Lindsey Brown - Northwest Ohio Natural Light Photographer on Monday, January 2, 2017

"Pictures are just memories. I know how much people cherish them, so I was really glad I was able to do that for them," Brown told WTVG.

Brown photographed William and Regan, along with their parents. William died just a few days after the shoot.

"I cried the first time I looked at (the photos). I still cry sometimes," Lyndsay Brentlinger said. "They are beautiful and he is beautiful. In some of them, you can see he is wide awake with his big beautiful eyes. It's something we will definitely cherish."