Police: 'Black Lives Matter' note on Krispy Kreme box 'egregious'

By Ben Brasch and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE:

The Smyrna Police Department in Georgia said it met with Krispy Kreme staff after one of its officers received a box of doughnuts with “Black Lives Matter” written on it.

A corporate Krispy Kreme spokesman wrote a letter Thursday to the Police Department apologizing for the incident.

“We immediately initiated a thorough investigation internally. We have now addressed this matter directly with our staff at the shop and are taking appropriate action,” police said the letter stated.

The company said it will use this opportunity to “train the staff at all of our U.S. locations to reinforce proper respect for all our customers.”

While Smyrna police said the company took responsibility, it chastised the action itself.

“While it is clear this behavior was egregious in nature, Krispy Kreme did take responsibility for the incident,” Smyrna police said.

Krispy Kreme said its policy is to not disclose the specific actions taken in disciplinary investigations.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The incident occurred at a Krispy Kreme store in Smyrna on Wednesday that both the police and the doughnut franchise are investigating.

The police officer ordered doughnuts and when the officer received them, a note reading “Black Lives Matter” was allegedly written on the box.

The pro-police blog Blue Lives Matter posted a photo of the box, condemning not only the action but the Black Lives Matter movement as well.

“For those who are not aware, this is extremely disrespectful to law enforcement,” the blog wrote.

The blog said it received the photo from a former Smyrna Police Department employee.

The North Carolina-based doughnut corporation, when asked for comment, said it is aware of the event.

“As a company, we value every customer and are committed to upholding our brand standards and delivering a superior customer experience,” Sarah Roof, company spokeswoman wrote in an email. “We are continuing to investigate the matter and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the values of our company are upheld.”

Louis Defense, spokesman for the Smyrna police, said the agency is looking into the matter, but wouldn’t say much more.

“Once we have vetted this issue, I will release a written statement that I will send out,” Defense said.