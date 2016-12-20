By Olivia Hitchcock & Lulu Ramadan

Palm Beach Post

A police report has been filed following the vandalism of a satanic display erected in a Florida park.

Someone reported that the display had been taken down and damaged — with large tire tracks running through the city park — just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, said Sandra Boonenberg, police spokeswoman.

The prior evening, Preston Smith, a Boca Raton teacher who placed the display after securing the proper permit, contacted police to report that the display had been tagged with spray paint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. These are two of three reported vandalism incidents involving the controversial display since it was erected in early December, according to police.

The vehicle that apparently drove through the lawn at Sanborn Square ruined the grass.

“We aren’t responsible for the display, but we are responsible for our park,” said Chrissy Gibson, spokeswoman for the city of Boca Raton.

Smith is responsible for once again putting up the display, should he choose to, Gibson said. The permit granted for the satanic display lasts through Jan. 6.



The satanic display sits near a Christmas tree and Biblical nativity scene. Though in a designated “freedom of speech zone,” some said its message is offensive and provocative.