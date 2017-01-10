U.S. President Barack Obama waves before is goes to board Air Force One as he departs following talks with European leaders on November 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Obama is on his last trip to Europe as U.S. President.

U.S. President Barack Obama waves before is goes to board Air Force One as he departs following talks with European leaders on November 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Obama is on his last trip to Europe as U.S. President.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Where will President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama go after he officially leaves office next Friday?

We actually don't know the first couple's immediate destination, but we do know how they will get there.

The Obamas will, like previous outgoing presidents, take one final flight on the presidential plane, the New York Daily News reported.

It will not be called Air Force One at the time of the flight since Obama will technically be a former president. The designator is only used when a sitting president is on board.

The plan was announced last week by White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.

But their destination and how long the trip will last was not announced.

Obama is said to have promised his wife a vacation after they were done serving the country.

After their trip, the Obamas will move to the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C. as their daughter Sasha finishes her final two years of schooling at Sidwell Friends.

The house has nine bedrooms and is 8,200 square feet.

He may also set up an office in the World Wildlife Fund headquarters, located on 24th Street, the Washington Post reported.

And while his home and office, for at least the next two years, will be in the D.C. area, his focus may be on Chicago where he will be establishing his presidential library, the Post reported.

He also plans on writing at least one book.

Last month Obama sat down with David Axelrod, telling his former advisor that he plans to possibly write a book after gaining focus on his life after the presidency.

President Obama will officially say goodbye to the office Tuesday night in his farewell speech from Chicago.

For more information on his farewell, click here.