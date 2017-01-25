President Trump to halt Syrian refugee admissions indefinitely

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: President Donald Trump looks on after signing one of five executive orders (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A draft executive order indicates that President Donald Trump plans to end refugee admissions from Syria.

>> Read more trending stories



The order, obtained by The Associated Press, shows that President Donald Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend the United States' broader refugee program for 120 days.

The order is said to contain a strategy that suspends the issuing of visas to as many as seven Muslim countries for at least 30 days.

">January 25, 2017

Trump is expected to sign the order this week. It is not clear whether the draft will be revised before then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.