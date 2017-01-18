Pulse gunman's widow pleads not guilty to 2 federal charges

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By WFTV.com
OAKLAND, Calif. —
The widow of the gunman who opened fire on a crowd gathered at Florida's Pulse nightcub last June pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two federal charges during a hearing in California.
Noor Salman, 30, is charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization. A detention hearing was set for two weeks from Wednesday.
Salman's late husband, Omar Mateen, was the shooter who left 49 people dead and dozens injured at Pulse in Orlando.
Her unofficial attorney said there will be significant evidence presented on Feb. 1, but he did not elaborate.
An indictment filed against Salman in federal court on Jan. 12 was unsealed Tuesday. In it, prosecutors allege that she "did knowingly aid and abet" her husband's attempt to give "material support" to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
Orlando Police Chief John Mina was not surprised that Salman had been charged.
"We knew, suspected, that she had deep involvement in this and would be arrested at some point," he said.
Speaking outside the federal courthouse Tuesday, Salman's uncle, Al Salman, said he raised Noor Salman and knew she could never be involved in something like the attack at Pulse.
"She is an innocent, simple person," he said. "She will not hurt a fly."
It was only after Mateen opened fire at the nightclub in the early hours of June 12 that Noor Salman had any idea he was planning the attack, her uncle said.
Charles swift is filing paperwork to officially be her attorney. Has not happened yet but will be with noor salman during interview
"She called him, called him or texted him, he told her, 'Didn't you know what happened?' She told him, 'No.'" Al Salman said. "He said, 'I love you baby,' and hung up."
In a phone call to 911 as the attack was ongoing, Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.
The FBI arrested Salman on Monday at her parent's home in California, where she was living with her 6-year-old son.
While there, federal agents said they confronted her with video of her and Mateen purchasing ammunition.
Sources told WFTV that Mateen left the home with a bag of guns while Salman begged him not to go.
Salman was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County without bail. She will be transferred from Northern California to the Middle District of Florida, the FBI said.
