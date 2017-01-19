ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 14: Angel Colon, who was injured in the Pulse Nightclub shooting, is comforted by siblings during a press conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center, June 14, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The shooting at Pulse Nightclub, which killed 49 people and injured 53, is the worst mass-shooting event in American history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By WFTV.com

A survivor of the Pulse nightclub massacre is taking legal action to clear his name and reputation, according to a court document.

A 10-minute YouTube clip is at the center of a legal petition by Pulse survivor Angel Colon.

The video, posted a few days after the Pulse shooting, has been viewed more than 54,000 times. It continues to make rounds on social media and the internet. It calls the shooting that killed 49 people and injured dozens last June fake and says, "No shooting happened, people. Wake up."

In an emotional interview two days after the nightclub attack, Colon detailed being shot several times and playing dead on the floor to prevent being shot again.

"Out of nowhere, you just hear a big shotgun," Colon said. "By the glory of God, he shoots toward my head but it hits my hand, and then he shoots me again and hits the side of my hip."

Colon is featured in the YouTube clip. His attorney argues that the person who posted the "illegal and defamatory" video violated state wiretapping statutes when he recorded a phone call made to Colon's hospital room without his consent.

Attorneys are pushing YouTube to turn over the name of whoever posted the video and to remove the clip.

"Since the YouTube user used what's known as a proxy server, it's hard for the average person to find out who it is," said attorney Rodney Gregory.

According to court records, the YouTube video lists "Truth Media Revolution" as the user's channel, and the channel reflects a website called "Maxresistance.com" as the user's website.

The document also said that Colon intends to pursue claims for damages against gunman Omar Mateen's estate and Pulse nightclub.