Qatar Airways sets record for world's longest flight

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Qatar Airways has officially hosted the longest flight in history on record.
>> Read more trending stories
The flight -- from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand -- lasted 17 hours and 30 minutes, according to CNN.
The Boeing 777 plane flew a total 9,031 miles before landing in New Zealand on Sunday.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, who was a passenger on the flight, called the trip "an important milestone."
The previous record was held by Emirates, which completed a 8,823-mile flight from Dubai to Auckland in 17 hours and 15 minutes last year.
More airlines are looking to do nonstop international trips, including Australia-based airline Qantas, which hopes to provide nonstop flights for travelers between Australia and Europe -- a 17-flight -- by March 18, according to CNN.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}