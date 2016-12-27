Rapper shot at Waffle House, tweets 'God made me bulletproof'

By Audrey Washington

Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting at a Waffle House in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead.

Police said a man was shot at the Waffle House just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Several men were eating at the restaurant when a local rapper named Yung Mazi walked in.

The men who were eating at the restaurant shot at the victim, police said.

Yung Mazi was shot in the arm, according to police. The rapper was taken to Piedmont Hospital and is expected to fully recover.

The rapper's appears to be known for getting shot. In a YouTube video, the rapper talks about the 10 other times he has been shot.

Yung Mazi sain in a since-deleted tweet Tuesday that, "God made me bulletproof."

The regional vice president of Waffle House, Vecus Miller, said no one else inside the restaurant was hurt during the shooting.

"We have added some additional security and police presence will be ramped up in this area," Miller said.

Miller reviewed surveillance video and said there was no argument beforehand and the gunfire seemed to come out of nowhere.

"It shows a lot of commotion," he said. "It was difficult to see all the things that happened."

Miller said that violence will not be welcome at the establishment.

"This is a safe place for you to come eat with your family," he said.