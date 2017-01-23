Reality TV star, stuntman shot dead on set of music video

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BRISBANE, Australia —
An Australian stunt man and reality television star was shot and killed Monday on the set of a music video.
Johann Ofner, 28, of the Gold Coast, died after he was shot in the chest while filming a scene for Australian hip-hop group Bliss N Eso’s music video. According to the Courier Mail, Ofner was shot with a double-barreled shotgun.
Film crew members performed CPR until police and paramedics arrived, but Ofner, a stuntman and carpenter who was to be featured on new reality show “Australian Ninja Warrior” later this year, died at the scene.
The music video was being shot in the Brooklyn Standard, a bar in Brisbane’s central business district, the Courier Mail reported. The venue had been rented out for the video shoot.
Bliss N Eso confirmed the death on the group’s Facebook page, saying that the band members were not on the set when Ofner was shot.
“The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this, and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends, as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today,” the band’s statement read.
Ofner posted video to his Facebook page last August that he indicated was his audition video for Australian Ninja Warrior.
Thankyou everybody for all your support, shares and positive feedback means the world to me! Sorry to those of you that...Posted by Johann Ofner on Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A video that he posted just days before his death showed him performing pull ups and flips on some metal bars near the beach.
Welcome to my afternoon CARDIO! Burning out with a few sets of FREE FLOW DRILLSPosted by Johann Ofner on Friday, January 13, 2017
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that several actors were using multiple firearms while the scene was being filmed. Queensland police officers are investigating whether real ammunition was accidentally used or whether Ofner’s injuries were inflicted by blanks.
The Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance, Australia’s largest actors’ union, offered its condolences to Ofner’s family, as well as those affected on the music video set.
“This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at all times on set,” a MEAS spokeswoman said, according to ABC.
Monday’s fatal shooting was not the first to occur on a film set. In one of the more infamous cases in the United States, actor Brandon Lee was shot and killed during filming for “The Crow” in March 1993.
In Lee’s case, a blank round was being used to film his character’s death scene. The crew on the set did not realize, however, that a fragment of a bullet had gotten lodged in the revolver’s barrel during the filming of a previous scene.
When a fellow actor fired the gun at Lee, the blank charge, which uses gunpowder, propelled the bullet fragment into Lee’s abdomen. Lee, the only son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, died in surgery at a North Carolina hospital.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}