Ripa joined the show in 2001 and sat side-by-side with Philbin for 10 years before he decided to leave the show in 2011. Despite Philbin’s insisting that it was simply time for him to let go, Ripa appeared to take his leaving personally, and the two have had a strained relationship ever since.
“Never once did they ask me to go back,” Philbin, 85, revealed, even though he had been the face of the talk show for 28 years.
“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin said of Ripa. “I was leaving because I was getting older, and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”
“She took it personal?” King asked.
“Yeah, I think so,” Philbin replied.
King also asked Philbin if he missed hosting a talk show and if he’d ever consider doing it again.
“I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day?” Philbin said. “I do miss it. There are times when I really miss it, and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”
