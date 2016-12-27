Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, had completed her work on the eighth film in the upcoming “Star Wars” series in July, Variety reported.
Fisher reprises her role as Leia Organa in “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which is now in post-production, Variety reported.
That means that Disney and LucasFilm, the producers of the “Star Wars” series, will not have to address Fisher’s death until the ninth film begins shooting in 2018.
Leia was originally slated to appear in that production.
The front page of Disney’s website contains a banner tribute to Fisher.
>>GALLERY: Carrie Fisher through the years
The actress had many projects away from “Star Wars.” She had a recurring role on the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy series “Catastrophe,” playing the caustic mother of star Rob Delaney’s character. Fisher was on a flight returning from her work on the show in London at the time she suffered a heart attack, Variety reported.
“Catastrophe” has completed filming for its third season, which will air in the spring. Fisher appears in one of the season’s six episodes. The show already has been renewed for a fourth season.
Fisher also had a role on Fox’s “Family Guy” as the voice of Angela, the boss at the brewery where Seth MacFarlane’s Peter Griffin works. She most recently appeared in an episode from last season that first aired Jan. 3.
A new documentary, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” will screen at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival and air on HBO in March, Variety reported.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}