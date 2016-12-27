By Bob D'Angelo

Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, had completed her work on the eighth film in the upcoming “Star Wars” series in July, Variety reported.

Fisher reprises her role as Leia Organa in “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which is now in post-production, Variety reported.

That means that Disney and LucasFilm, the producers of the “Star Wars” series, will not have to address Fisher’s death until the ninth film begins shooting in 2018.

Leia was originally slated to appear in that production.

The front page of Disney’s website contains a banner tribute to Fisher.

The actress had many projects away from “Star Wars.” She had a recurring role on the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy series “Catastrophe,” playing the caustic mother of star Rob Delaney’s character. Fisher was on a flight returning from her work on the show in London at the time she suffered a heart attack, Variety reported.

“Catastrophe” has completed filming for its third season, which will air in the spring. Fisher appears in one of the season’s six episodes. The show already has been renewed for a fourth season.

Fisher also had a role on Fox’s “Family Guy” as the voice of Angela, the boss at the brewery where Seth MacFarlane’s Peter Griffin works. She most recently appeared in an episode from last season that first aired Jan. 3.

A new documentary, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” will screen at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival and air on HBO in March, Variety reported.