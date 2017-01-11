Report: Conjoined twins die in Mexico

The boys were born last week at a hospital in Ciudad Juarez, with two separate heads but sharing the same organs from the neck down.
A five-second video of the cryingboys was posted toYouTubeby relatives on Jan. 6.
On Monday, local news websiteLaredNoticias.com, reported the twins had died. No other details were released by Mexico's Institute of Social Security, which confirmed the death to LaredNoticias. The institute’s director, Jesus Urrutia, confirmed the death to the Daily Mail but said he would not comment any further.
