Report: Conjoined twins die in Mexico

President-elect Trump addresses Russia, hacking, VA Secretary nominee.

    Posted: 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Conjoined twins born in Mexico reportedly died just hours after birth, WNYW reported.

    The boys were born last week at a hospital in Ciudad Juarez, with two separate heads but sharing the same organs from the neck down.

    A five-second video of the crying boys was posted to YouTube by relatives on Jan. 6.

    On Monday, local news website LaredNoticias.com, reported the twins had died. No other details were released by Mexico's Institute of Social Security, which confirmed the death to LaredNoticias. The institute’s director, Jesus Urrutia, confirmed the death to the Daily Mail but said he would not comment any further.

