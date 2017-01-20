Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Report: ISIS destroys part of ancient Syrian amphitheater

Amphitheater in Palmyra, Syria
cregad / Flickr
Amphitheater in Palmyra, Syria

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PALMYRA, Syria —

A Roman amphitheater in the ancient city of Palmyra has been partially destroyed by ISIS fighters, the Syrian state news agency reported Friday.

>> Read more trending stories

According to CNN, Syrian news agency SANA reported that "ISIS destroyed the facade of the Roman theater and the Tetrapylon in the ancient city of Palmyra." 

Syrian state news also reported that 12 civilians were executed by ISIS militants in Palmyra on Thursday, CNN said.

Palmyra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. ISIS first seized control of the amphitheater in May 2016, CNN reported. Syrian regime forces briefly expelled the militants out of the city last year, but ISIS regained control again in December when the army pulled out of the city.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 