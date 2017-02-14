Follow us on

    Updated: 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Report: Trump campaign had repeated contact with Russian intelligence before election

    By WFTV.com

    WASHINGTON, D.C. —

    Four current and former American officials have said the Trump campaign had repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials before the November election, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

    According to the Times, phone calls from members of now-President Donald Trump’s campaign and other associates were intercepted by the FBI.

    Only one of the individuals accused of having contact with Russian intelligence officials was identified: Paul Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign chairman for several months during the presidential campaign.

    The contacts were uncovered as the FBI investigated suspected Russian hacking aimed at disrupting the presidential election, the Times reported.

