Reports: Tornado strikes New Orleans area

Silas Battie walks around the east New Orleans neighborhood after a tornado touchdown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. At least three tornados touchdown causing damage top buildings.

By Joy Johnston

The New Orleans area was struck by severe weather Tuesday morning, including reports of a tornado.

According to NOLA.com, there are reports of damage after a tornado struck New Orleans East.

Severe weather is continuing in the region.

This is a developing news story, return for updates.