Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Reports: Tornado strikes New Orleans area

    New Orleans tornado
    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
    Silas Battie walks around the east New Orleans neighborhood after a tornado touchdown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. At least three tornados touchdown causing damage top buildings.

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW ORLEANS —

    The New Orleans area was struck by severe weather Tuesday morning, including reports of a tornado.

    According to NOLA.com, there are reports of damage after a tornado struck New Orleans East. 

    Severe weather is continuing in the region.

    This is a developing news story, return for updates.

