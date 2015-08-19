Follow us on

Updated: 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Rosie O'Donnell calls Donald Trump 'mentally unstable' in New Year's tweetstorm

Rosie O'Donnell photo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Athena Film Festival
Rosie O'Donnell

By Melissa Gotleib

Courtesy of Rare.us

Actress Rosie O’Donnell started off the new year with a Twitter rant about President-elect Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, O’Donnell took to Twitter to call Trump “mentally unstable,” “mentally ill,” “a sick man,” “a criminal” and “the world’s worst human."

