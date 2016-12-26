Follow us on

Posted: 2:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Russian official: Pilot error, technical fault likely causes of fatal crash

Candles in Russia
Associated Press/Viktor Klyushin
Candles are placed around a photo of the Russian plane that crashed in Sochi, Russia, on Christmas Day.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SOCHI, Russia —

Russia’s transport minister said that pilot error or a technical fault were the likely causes for Sunday’s crash of a plane carrying 92 passengers and crew, The Associated Press reported.

The Russian Tu-154 crashed shortly after takeoff from Sochi, Russia. It had been en route to Syria; among its passengers were members of the Defense Ministry's choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble. The singers were scheduled to perform at a New Year's concert at Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakial the AP reported.

Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to blame for the plane’s crash into the Black Sea.

Emergency crews found fragments of the plane about a mile from shore. By Sunday evening, rescue teams had recovered 11 bodies, and Sokolov said fragments of other bodies were also found, the AP reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on television to declare Monday a nationwide day of mourning.

