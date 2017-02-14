Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Construction on I-95 SB at Butler blocking the right lane

    Updated: 6:51 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 6:51 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Safety issues keep Royal Caribbean cruise ship, thousands of passengers at port overnight

    Related

    View Larger
    Cruise ship photo
    Via WFTV.com

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Jason Kelly and Sarabeth Ackerman

    WFTV.com

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —

    Almost 3,000 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas will wake up Monday morning in the port from which they never disembarked.

    Safety issues over life vests held the ship at Florida's Port Canaveral overnight, and passengers had to remain aboard because U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had gone home for the evening.

    The ship was originally scheduled to set sail at 5 p.m. Monday.

    An announcement could be heard in cellphone footage shot by a passenger.

    “Ladies and gentlemen, we do apologize for the inconvenience in our delayed sailing,” an employee said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Royal Caribbean hasn’t responded to WFTV.com’s request for comment.

    “We passed our previous inspection, but the U.S. Coast Guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately,” the company said on Twitter.

    The ship is expected to depart the port Tuesday afternoon.

    Passengers were making irate posts on social media Monday night.

    “Instead of a Caribbean vacation, I get to spend the night in an industrial shipyard,” passenger John Shingara said. “Thanks, no thanks.”

    ">February 14, 2017

    Royal Caribbean wrote back to Shingara, apologizing for the situation.

    “We’re sorry about the delay, John,” the company posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get going ASAP, and appreciate your patience.”

    ">February 14, 2017

    Twitter user Jeremy Taylor also posted about the delay on departing from port.

    “Come on, man,” he wrote. “First the captain makes an announcement we are leaving early morning, now we are delayed until (2 p.m.).”

    ">February 14, 2017

    After Royal Caribbean responded with an apology, Taylor continued to voice his frustration.

    ">February 14, 2017

    “I understand delays for maintenance, but not preventable safety violations,” he wrote.

    ">February 14, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     