Alec Baldwin's absence didn't stop "Saturday Night Live" from taking yet another swipe at President Donald Trump.

In the comedy show's first episode after the inauguration, Beck Bennett reprised his role as a shirtless Vladimir Putin to offer Trump some words of advice – and derision.

"Donald, let's talk as friends. You're not off to a great start, man," Bennett's Putin said. "I thought you'd be better at this; however, I'm glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration."

As a photo from Saturday's Women's March filled the screen, he added, "Oh, wait, that's the Women's March. Here is inauguration." A photo from Friday's ceremony appeared, showing smaller crowds.

"Putin" continued to slam Trump, taking aim at the president's Saturday remarks to the CIA.

"And today, you went to the CIA and said 1 million people came to see you in Washington, D.C.?" said Bennett, playing Putin. "If you're going to lie, don't make it so obvious. You know, say you are friends with LeBron James, not that you are LeBron James."

Although Baldwin, who occasionally plays Trump, did not appear on this week's episode, the actor did take to Twitter to blast Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for making debunked claims about attendance at the inauguration.

