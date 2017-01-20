'Saturday Night Live' writer suspended for Barron Trump tweet

President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By Patrick McMahon

Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on one thing about criticizing the President Donald Trump's family: Leave the kids out of it. That especially goes for Barron Trump, who is 10 years old.

Last week, a writer from “Saturday Night Live” joked that Barron would kill his family. Now, NBC has announced consequences for Katie Rich, who tweeted that Barron would be the "first homeschool shooter."

The tasteless joke drew swift and widespread backlash. A petition called “Fire Katie Rich” on Change.org attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

Rich, who has been writing for “SNL” since 2013, will be suspended “indefinitely,” the network said. She tweeted an apology Monday afternoon, resurrecting her Twitter account after initially deleting it.

">January 23, 2017