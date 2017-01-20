'Saturday Night Live' writer suspended for Barron Trump tweet

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Patrick McMahon
Rare.us
NEW YORK —
Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on one thing about criticizing the President Donald Trump's family: Leave the kids out of it. That especially goes for Barron Trump, who is 10 years old.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: 'SNL' writer under fire for Barron Trump tweet
Last week, a writer from “Saturday Night Live” joked that Barron would kill his family. Now, NBC has announced consequences for Katie Rich, who tweeted that Barron would be the "first homeschool shooter."
>> Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump: He deserves 'to be a kid'
The tasteless joke drew swift and widespread backlash. A petition called “Fire Katie Rich” on Change.org attracted more than 100,000 signatures.
Rich, who has been writing for “SNL” since 2013, will be suspended “indefinitely,” the network said. She tweeted an apology Monday afternoon, resurrecting her Twitter account after initially deleting it.
">January 23, 2017
I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry.— Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich)January 23, 2017
I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry.— Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich)
