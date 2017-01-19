By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Maryland school employee is looking for a new job after her bosses fired her for mocking a student's social media post.

A student asked Frederick County Public Schools to "close school tammarow PLEASE" on the district's Twitter page, WHAG reported.

Katie Nash, the FCPS social media coordinator, was accused of responding to the student on the district's Twitter account, "But then how would you learn to spell 'tomorrow' :)".

Nash met with supervisors for what she said was four minutes, then received a letter telling her that her probationary period as a web experience coordinator would end effective Jan. 13.

Nash said that the district was trying to be more interactive with students via social media.

She was hired in November to run the district's social media accounts, the Frederick News Post reported.

Despite the tweet going viral and receiving positive feedback, Nash was asked to delete the tweet while a FCPS supervisor called the student at the center of the spelling/tweet controversy to apologize.

The student wrote that he wasn't bothered by Nash's tweet and didn't take it personally.

Nash said she hopes the district learns from this experience how to use social media to reach out to the community.