Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

School recess helps kids get a leg up on life, new reports say

Kids Playing
Scott Barber/Getty Images
New reports from the CDC and SHAPE America offer new guidelines on how schools can implement a recess policy.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Recess is more than just a break in the school day. It’s a crucial part of students’ development and helps children get a head start on staying active for life, according to researchers.

Now new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an organization called SHAPE America provide educators with a list of strategies on how to help create a good school recess policy.

>> Read more trending news 

SHAPE America CEO E. Paul Roetert says the new guidelines are a “milestone” in helping increase children’s physical activity levels.

“Daily recess, monitored by well-trained staff or volunteers, can optimize a child's social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development," Roetert said.

"Recess contributes to the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity for students and helps them apply the knowledge and skills they learn in an effective health and physical education program,” Roetert explained.

The guidelines emphasize that recess is more than just fun time for students and a break for teachers, but is an essential way of helping children’s social and emotional development, cutting down on bullying and increasing students’ attention spans.

"Schools can create recess environments that support physical activity, positively impact student learning, and improve classroom behavior,” the CDC’s School Health Branch chief Holly Hunt said.

Recess should give “all student the opportunity to choose the physical activities in which they'd like to engage in," Hunt said.

The new recommendations offer some consistency for schools on recess policy, how to develop a plan, when to take a break, where to hold recess and more.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 