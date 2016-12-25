Seal rampaging in Tasmania

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A large seal is on the loose in suburban Newstead near Launceston, Tasmania.

Tasmania police and parks and wildlife officials are working to ensnare the animal which was sleeping on a parked car in the Newstead area, Skynews reports.

Residents are warned not to approach the seal.

Tasmania police Sgt. Renee Stewart said the seal was “chilling out” resting on a car Sunday morning. When it awoke, it climbed over the vehicle, causing considerable damage before finding another place to take a nap.