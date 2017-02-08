White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Greg Bluestein, Tamar Hallerman and Jim Galloway

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta journalist Patricia Murphy, who writes for the Daily Beast, reports that Bowling Green, Kentucky, isn’t the only city where an official in President Donald Trump's administration has incorrectly placed a terrorist attack.

"White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has repeatedly pointed to Atlanta, along with San Bernardino and Boston, as one of three U.S. cities that have been attacked by Islamist terrorists to argue that the Trump administration needed to act quickly to prevent another attack in the future," she wrote Wednesday.

Here’s what Spicer said on Jan. 30:

“I don’t think you have to look any further than the families of the Boston Marathon, in Atlanta, in San Bernardino to ask if we can go further. There’s obviously steps that we can and should be taking, and I think the president is going to continue do to what he can to make sure that this country is as safe as possible."

Atlanta has had terror attacks, including the Temple bombing in 1958 and the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in 1996. The attackers, however, were not Muslim.

On Wednesday, Spicer told ABC News that he "clearly meant Orlando" when he mentioned Atlanta. Read more here.

Last month, Trump lashed out at Georgia Rep. John Lewis after the Democrat questioned the legitimacy of the Republican president's election victory and said he would boycott his swearing in. Trump took to Twitter to blast the civil rights icon as “all talk” and slam his Atlanta-based district as a “crime infested” area that is “falling apart.”

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

">February 9, 2017