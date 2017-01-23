Search continues for 2-year-old missing after Georgia tornado

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The search is continuing Tuesday for a 2-year-old boy who, according to his mother, was “swept away during the tornado” that hit a small south Georgia town on Sunday.
According to police, a search on Monday failed to find Detrez Green who authorities believe was “blown away” by the powerful tornado. The child was in a home in Albany, Ga.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Kevian Green, the missing 2-year-old boy’s father, told reporters the “last time I saw him, he was playing with a toy.”
At least 20 people were killed in storms that hit in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia on Saturday and Sunday, the Associated Press reported. Fifteen of the confirmed dead were killed in Georgia.
According to Dougherty County (Ga. ) Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas, the boy’s mother "reported her 2-year-old child had been swept away during the tornado. ... We have a lot of people separated from their families. They have no food, no warmth and no hope."
"It is total devastation and destruction," said Ron Rowe, emergency medical services director in the Georgia city of Albany. "We have multiple neighborhoods that have totally been 'removed,' if I can use that word."
