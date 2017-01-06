Follow us on

Multiple deaths, suspect in custody following shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

    Updated: 10:58 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 10:43 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    SeaWorld: Tilikum the killer whale dies after lung infection

    Tilikum
    Gerardo Mora
    Killer whale 'Tilikum' appears during its performance in its show 'Believe' at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. 'Tilikum' is back to public performance March 30, the first time since the six-ton whale has performed since killing trainer 40-year-old trainer Dawn Brancheau at the marine park on February 24 2010, after Sea World Parks & Entertainment president Jim Atchinson signed off on the decision this week. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

    By Theresa Seiger

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Tilikum, the orca at the center of the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish," has died, SeaWorld officials said Friday.

    Tilikum died early Friday while surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians, according to SeaWorld. His cause of death was not immediately known, although amusement park officials said he was being treated for "a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection" before his death.

    ">January 6, 2017

    "Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired," SeaWorld president and CEO Joel Manby said. "My heart goes out to our team who cared for him like family."

    He was estimated to be about 36 years old.

    Tilikum was brought to SeaWorld after Canada's Sealand of the Pacific closed in 1992. He has been at the amusement park ever since.

    The orca was profiled in "Blackfish," a documentary that helped sway popular opinion against keeping killer whales in captivity at SeaWorld parks.

    ">January 6, 2017

    In 2010, Tilikum killed SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau when he grabbed her after a "Dine with Shamu" show and pulled her into the pool.

    Tilikum was also involved in the deaths of two other people in the 1990s.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

