Second teen arrested in Craigslist murder case in Florida

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TAMPA, Fla. —
Police said they have arrested a second teen suspected in the fatal shooting of a Florida man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.
In a news release issued Thursday, Tampa police said that 17-year-old Dontae Johnson was arrested late Wednesday and faces first-degree murder and robbery charges and also and a charge of discharging of a firearm in public.. He is accused of pulling the trigger in the Tuesday night death of 44-year-old James Beck. The dirt bike was later found near the home of the other suspect, 16-year-old Ramontrae Williams, police said Williams already was in custody, charged with first-degree murder and robbery.
According to reports, Beck and his 15-year-old son Stuart were selling the dirt bike to two people in the Belmont Heights section of Tampa during a Craigslist transaction. Police said the Becks quickly realized they were going to be robbed. James Beck was shot as he attempted to leave. His son was not injured.
Tampa police found the dirt bike later Tuesday night and arrested Williams, according to the news release.
Stuart Beck mourned the loss of his dad in an interview with WFLA.
"He was a wonderful man," Beck said. "He had a great sense of humor, always knew how to make someone laugh."
The dirt bike had been given to the younger Beck by his father as a Christmas present.
"I worshiped it because it came from my dad," he told WFLA. "He taught me how to ride. It started as his hobby and moved on to mine."
A GoFundMe page was established to raise money for the Beck family.
TAMPA POLICE ARREST SECOND TEEN IN CRAIGSLIST HOMICIDEPosted by Tampa Police Department on Thursday, February 2, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}