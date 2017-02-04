Second teen arrested in Craigslist murder case in Florida

By Bob D'Angelo

Police said they have arrested a second teen suspected in the fatal shooting of a Florida man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.

In a news release issued Thursday, Tampa police said that 17-year-old Dontae Johnson was arrested late Wednesday and faces first-degree murder and robbery charges and also and a charge of discharging of a firearm in public.. He is accused of pulling the trigger in the Tuesday night death of 44-year-old James Beck. The dirt bike was later found near the home of the other suspect, 16-year-old Ramontrae Williams, police said Williams already was in custody, charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

According to reports, Beck and his 15-year-old son Stuart were selling the dirt bike to two people in the Belmont Heights section of Tampa during a Craigslist transaction. Police said the Becks quickly realized they were going to be robbed. James Beck was shot as he attempted to leave. His son was not injured.

Tampa police found the dirt bike later Tuesday night and arrested Williams, according to the news release.

Stuart Beck mourned the loss of his dad in an interview with WFLA.

"He was a wonderful man," Beck said. "He had a great sense of humor, always knew how to make someone laugh."

The dirt bike had been given to the younger Beck by his father as a Christmas present.

"I worshiped it because it came from my dad," he told WFLA. "He taught me how to ride. It started as his hobby and moved on to mine."

A GoFundMe page was established to raise money for the Beck family.