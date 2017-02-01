Follow us on

    Updated: 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

    SEE IT: Pet snake gets stuck in woman's gauged earlobe

    Ball python
    halimqomarudin / RooM / Getty Images
    Ball python (stock photo)

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PORTLAND, Ore. —

    An Oregon woman got an earful – literally – when her pet snake got stuck in her gauged earlobe.

    According to CNN's Jeanne Moos, Ashley Glawe of Portland recently had her ball python, Bart, around her shoulders when the snake spotted her stretched ear piercing and darted into the hole.

    "I tried to get him out myself, and I knew I wasn't going to be able to without hurting him by pulling back against his scales," she told CNN.

    The fire department responded but couldn't free the snake, so Glawe headed to the hospital emergency room. There, doctors numbed her ear, applied lubricant and worked on sliding the snake out.

    "They put string or something in between my ear and the snake and stretched my ear out more, then pulled him back through, and all was well," Glawe said.

    Apparently, Bart was unfazed by the ordeal. 

    "He acted like nothing even happened and was totally chill," Glawe said.



