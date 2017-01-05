Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

SEE IT: Prince William, Duchess Kate's holiday thank-you card makes rounds on social media

British royal family in Canada
Chris Jackson
VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

Related

Photos: Princess Charlotte's first year gallery
Photos: Princess Charlotte's first year
Photos: Prince George through the years gallery
Photos: Prince George through the years
William and Kate: Remembering the Royal Wedding gallery
William and Kate: Remembering the Royal Wedding
WATCH: Royal family's year-in-review video offers heartwarming look at 2016

Holiday Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Hélène Vincent

Courtesy of Rare.us

The holiday season has come and gone, but fans of the British royal family are getting another festive treat as Prince William and Duchess Kate's holiday thank-you card makes the rounds online.

>> Read more trending stories

Last week, a few lucky social media users revealed that they had received an adorable photo of the royal family as a thank-you for Christmas greetings. The charming photo features an awestruck Prince George and Princess Charlotte in their parents’ arms. It was taken in September during the family’s outing in Canada, at a children’s party held at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia.Take a peek below:

">January 5, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 