    Posted: 3:18 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Senate confirms Tom Price as HHS secretary

    Tom Price
    Alex Wong / Getty Images
    Rep. Tom Price was confirmed as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services early Friday as the Senate worked overnight. Price was confirmed by a 52-47 vote.

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON, D.C. —

    The Senate, working through a middle-of-the-night session, confirmed Rep. Tom Price to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, CNN reported Friday.

    The vote was along party lines, with Price being confirmed by a 52-47 margin.

    Price, a Republican from Georgia, has pushed to undo the Affordable Care Act and has advocated making major changes to Medicare, stances that Democrats have opposed.

    Republicans say Price is a champion of free market principles who will guide the repeal and replace of Obamacare, the top legislative priority for President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.

    The Senate worked late because of procedural delays pressed by Democrats on a series of Trump's Cabinet members.

