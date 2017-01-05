Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | Posted: 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Carlin Becker
Actress Shannen Doherty has completed radiation therapy for her breast cancer and made sure to thank the doctors who have been with her every step of the way.
Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie. And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here's hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer
A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on
In an Instagram post on Friday, the star paid tribute to her doctors, and of course, to Maggie, her radiotherapy treatment machine, whom she introduced to fans earlier this week.
This is Maggie. I've seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving. It's astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now.... it's me and Maggie. I'm seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer
A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on
“Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie,” she wrote as the caption. “And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here’s hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!!”
Doherty then added the hashtags #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer.
Doherty will now move on to taking immunotherapy drugs, which will stimulate her immune system to kill her cancer cells.
